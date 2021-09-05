Connect First Credit Union sees growth

After launching its new brand promising to find ways to make banking more meaningful to Albertans, connectFirst Credit Union saw unprecedented growth in its third quarter, marking the strongest financial performance in the credit unions 83-year history.

After closing the third quarter on July 31, connectFirst saw $157 million in loan growth across all lines of business, including consumer, small business, agriculture and commercial. For the first three quarters of fiscal 2021, connectFirst witnessed an extraordinary $16.4 million in net income, a 16% increase from the same period in 2019 and more than doubling results from 2020.

“As Alberta continues to struggle with higher unemployment and retracted economic growth, connectFirst designed its new value proposition to meet the needs of those feeling stressed about their finances and about our provinces future,” said Chief Operating Officer Wellington Holbrook.

“With this being our strongest quarter in our credit unions history we see this as confirmation that our new value proposition is really resonating with Albertans at a time when they need us most.”

connectFirst’s recent evolution has been transforming all areas of the business. With the introduction of a new line of business to support independent businesses and entrepreneurs, connectFirst has seen steady membership growth over the past three quarters, attracting a younger demographic who want to carve out a new economic path for themselves. Meanwhile, after launching connectFirst Wealth in January 2020, the credit union aims to increase accessibility to wealth advice, dispelling the myth that wealth is only for the affluent. This offering has resulted in their highest gross sales month in connectFirst history, with $64 million in sales in the third quarter.