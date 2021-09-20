Local author nominated for Author Elite Award

The Hanna Municipal Library hosted the first in person book club in over a year on September 9 th . To mark the special occasion, local Author H.C. Hewitt, better known locally as Corrine, came in to discuss her 3 rd book in the Abbington Pickets Series, “Letters from Jacob.”

Corrine warmed the room with her energetic personality as she described the how her family inspired the characters, we have grown to hold dear. When asked if her up coming move would influence change in her writing style, she reassured us that only good things are to come in future books in the series and will always hold true to the dynamic of the established storyline.

Those who have read “Jacob of Abbington Pickets – A journey of Forgiveness”, we have exciting news! Corrine has been nominated for an Author Elite Award in the category of History & Historical Fiction! According to the wsbite the Author Elite Award is a global award that is bestowed for literary merit and publishing excellence in the writing and publishing industry. They are conferred annually by Author Academy Elite (AAE) and presented at the Author Elite Awards Ceremony.

Anyone who has read her book is welcome and encouraged to vote for her by visiting www.authoreliteawards.com. For those needing help voting, please stop by the library and we will help you log on. Don’t forget to leave H.C. Hewitt’s book reviews on sites such as amazon and good reads, the recommendations from her readers help Abbington Pickets reach more demographics looking for their next book to read.

If you haven’t read Corrines first book, “Jacob of Abbington Pickets-A Journey of Forgiveness”, we a have copies available at the Hanna Library, along with books 2 and 3 of the series.

As Corrine is leaving our community to enjoy life with her children and grandchildren, she has promised to return for the launch of the fourth book in the Abbington Pickets Series. We wish Corrine all the best in her new journey and look forward to her next career achievements.