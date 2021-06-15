Article content

Starting June 27 music lovers can unite at Hector King Hunter Park on Sunday evenings between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to bring their lawn chairs, relax and enjoy live music at the outdoor stage at the community center, while they enjoy local musical talent.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Music in the park Back to video

First to hit the stage will be Lisa Dodd Watts, lead vocalist for Vinyl Hampdin, bass player and vocalist for Gord Bramford and four time winner of theBass Player of the Year award from the Canada Country Music Awards.

Watts, whose most recent artistic efforts can be heard on Bramford’s newest album Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass, which can be heard https://orcd.co/gord-diamonds and here https://linktr.ee/thegordbamford, will be followed by Scotch and Starlight on July 4, Trevor Christensen on July 11, Garrett Gregory on July 18 and YYC String Machine on July 25.