Music in the park

Jackie Irwin
Jun 15, 2021  •  15 hours ago  •  1 minute read  •  Join the conversation
Lisa Dodd Watts claimed the title Bass Player of the Year at the 2020 Canada Country Music Association Awards. This was the fourth time Watts has won the title. David Chapman photo
Lisa Dodd Watts claimed the title Bass Player of the Year at the 2020 Canada Country Music Association Awards. This was the fourth time Watts has won the title. David Chapman photo jpg, HA

Starting June 27 music lovers can unite at Hector King Hunter Park on Sunday evenings between 4 and 5:30 p.m.

Residents are invited to bring their lawn chairs, relax and enjoy live music at the outdoor stage at the community center, while they enjoy local musical talent.

First to hit the stage will be Lisa Dodd Watts, lead vocalist for Vinyl Hampdin, bass player and vocalist for Gord Bramford and four time winner of theBass Player of the Year award from the Canada Country Music Awards.

Watts, whose most recent artistic efforts can be heard on Bramford’s newest album Diamonds in a Whiskey Glass, which can be heard https://orcd.co/gord-diamonds and here https://linktr.ee/thegordbamford, will be followed by Scotch and Starlight on July 4, Trevor Christensen on July 11, Garrett Gregory on July 18 and YYC String Machine on July 25.

Advertisement

Latest National Stories

News Near Hanna

This Week in Flyers