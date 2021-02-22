New at the Library

Hanna Library Staff
Feb 22, 2021  •  13 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
Anywhere But Home by Daniel Speck – a sweeping story of self-discovery, finding your own place in a new world, and the revelatory mysteries of being a family. (adult fiction)

How Big is Zagnodd? by Sandra Boynton – zip around outer space to meet a wild variety of aliens. (board book)

Influence by Sara Shepard & Lilia Buckingham – a twisty mystery that dives into the world of teen influencers. (youth fiction)

Invisible Girl by Lisa Jewell – a taut and white-knuckle thriller following a group of people whose lives shockingly intersect when a young woman disappears. (adult fiction)

