New at the Library

Article content

Anywhere But Home by Daniel Speck – a sweeping story of self-discovery, finding your own place in a new world, and the revelatory mysteries of being a family. (adult fiction)

How Big is Zagnodd? by Sandra Boynton – zip around outer space to meet a wild variety of aliens. (board book)

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New at the Library Back to video

Influence by Sara Shepard & Lilia Buckingham – a twisty mystery that dives into the world of teen influencers. (youth fiction)

Invisible Girl by Lisa Jewell – a taut and white-knuckle thriller following a group of people whose lives shockingly intersect when a young woman disappears. (adult fiction)