New at the Library

Kevin the Unicorn: Why Can’t We Be Bestie-corns? by Jessika Von Innerebner – a reassuring reminder that you can be friendly, even if you’re not best friends. (childrens’ fiction)

Tree by Petra Bartikova – children will love discovering all of the different kinds of animals and plants that live in and around trees, what they do, and so much more! (board book)

Kit and Kaboodle Blast Off to Space by Michelle Portice – kids can help the duo by finding items for their journey in six hidden pictures puzzles that double as story illustrations. (level reader)

Magic Lessons by Alice Hoffman – an unforgettable novel that traces a centuries-old curse to its source. (adult fiction)