New at the Library

Article content

Pixie Tricks: Sprite’s Secret by Tracey West – easy-to-read text, high-interest content, fast-paced plots and illustrations on every page, a great book to boost reading confidence and stamina. (juvenile fiction)

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. New at the Library Back to video

Why? by Laura Vaccaro Seeger – a story about the unfailingly curious Rabbit and his patient friend, Bear, who always answers his questions. (board book)

Fly Guy & Fly Girl Night Fright by Tedd Arnold – Buzz and Liz go to the zoo with their pets. (children’s fiction)

The Eye of The World by Robert Jordan – the first novel in the bestselling epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time. (adult fiction)