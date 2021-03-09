New at the Library

Hanna Library Staff
Pixie Tricks: Sprite’s Secret by Tracey West – easy-to-read text, high-interest content, fast-paced plots and illustrations on every page, a great book to boost reading confidence and stamina. (juvenile fiction)
Why? by Laura Vaccaro Seeger – a story about the unfailingly curious Rabbit and his patient friend, Bear, who always answers his questions. (board book)
Fly Guy & Fly Girl Night Fright by Tedd Arnold – Buzz and Liz go to the zoo with their pets. (children’s fiction)

The Eye of The World by Robert Jordan – the first novel in the bestselling epic fantasy series The Wheel of Time. (adult fiction)

