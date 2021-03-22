New at the Library

Blankie: A Narwhal and Jelly Book by Ben Clanton – everyone’s favourite underwater duo think of all the amazing things they can do with Narwhal’s beloved blankie. (board book)

Cooking Through Cancer by Richard Lombardi – 90 easy and delicious recipes for treatment and recovery. (adult non-fiction)

Dear Canada: These Are My Words by Ruby Slipperjack – a haunting novel about a 12-year-old girl’s experience at a residential school in 1966. (youth fiction)

A Perfect Amish Romance by Shelley Shepard Gray – a moving and deftly told story that paints a heartwarming picture of the magic of true love. (adult fiction)

