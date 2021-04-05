New at the Library
Article content
Midwinter Murder by Agatha Christie – an all-new collection of winter-themed stories from the Queen of Mystery. (adult fiction)
We apologize, but this video has failed to load.
Try refreshing your browser.
New at the Library Back to video
As You Were by David Tromblay – a book that alternates between grim reality and ribald humour. (nonfiction)
Fire Starters by Jen Storm – explore prejudice, racism and what reconciliation could look like. (youth graphic novel)
Until We Are Lost by Leslie Archer – a haunting thriller about one woman’s journey into the painful truths threatening to destroy her. (adult fiction)
Advertisement
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.