New at the library

Elmo is Mindful by Random House – how to stay focused, calm and kind. (easy fiction)

Saving Justice: Truth, Transparency, and Trust by James Comey – a clarion call for a return to fairness and equity in the law. (nonfiction)

Dragonfly Girl by Marti Leimbach – Kira Adams has discovered a cure for death and it may just cost her life. (youth fiction)

The Shadow Box by Luanne Rice – a haunting thriller about how far one wife is willing to go to expose the truth and the lengths someone will go so stop her. (adult fiction)