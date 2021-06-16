New at the Library 

Hanna Library Staff
Jun 16, 2021
Fox at Night by Corey R. Tabor – Fox overcomes his fear of monsters when he meets real nocturnal animals. (level reader)
Frontier Follies by Ree Drummond – a down-to-earth, hilarious collection of stories and musings on marriage, motherhood, and country life. (nonfiction)
Concrete Rose by Angie Thomas – a searing and poignant exploration of Black boyhood and manhood. (youth fiction)

A Distant Shore by Karen Kingsbury – sometimes miracles happen not once, but twice. (adult fiction)

