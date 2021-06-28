Looking for Sleep by Georgiana Deutsch – the perfect bedtime book for little ones who just can’t fall asleep. (early reader)

New at the Library

Faithful by Amanda Bible Williams – increase understanding of how God has always valued the integral role of females and how that shapes the lives of women today. (nonfiction)

Allergic by Megan Wagner Lloyd – a girl with severe allergies just wants to find the perfect pet. (graphic novel)

Eternal by Lisa Scottoline – a sweeping and shattering epic fueled by shocking true events. (adult fiction)

Dog Man Mothering Heights by Dav Pilkey – everything seems dark and full of despair but hope is not lost. (juvenile fiction)

Natural Remedies for Your Home & Health by Laura Ascher – DIY essential oil recipes for cleaning, beauty and wellness. (nonfiction)

Masters of Disguise: Camouflaging Creatures and Magnificent Mimics by Marc Martin – unmask twelve of the most elusive creatures on earth. (juvenile nonfiction)

Later by Stephen King – a powerful, haunting, unforgettable exploration of what it takes to stand up to evil in all the faces it wears. (adult fiction)