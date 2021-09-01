New at the Library

Dogs at Work: Good Dogs. Real Jobs by Margaret Cardillo – a fun and educational picture book about all the real jobs dogs can have. (easy reader)

The Infinity Courts by Akemi Dawn Bowman – an incisive, action-packed tale that explores big questions about technology, grief, love, and humanity. (youth fiction)

Everyone’s Table: Global Recipes for Modern Health by Gregory Gourdet – the ultimate guide to cooking dishes free of gluten, dairy, soy, legumes, and grains that are so delicious you won’t notice the difference. (nonfiction)

A Bad Bad Thing by Elena Forbes – nothing comes without a price. (adult fiction)

The Little Butterfly That Could by Ross Burach – a story that pays loving homage to every child’s struggle to persist through challenges. (easy reader)

Over the Moon by Natalie Lloyd – Mallie is chosen for a dangerous competition in which daring children train flying horses. (juvenile fiction)

Homeschool Hacks by Linsey Knerl – learn how any family can do it with customized plans for every schedule, lifestyle and educational goal. (nonfiction)

Dream Girl by Laura Lippman – a superb blend of psychological suspense and horror that reveals the mind and soul of a writer. (adult fiction)