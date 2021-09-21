New at the Library

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Local Woman Missing by Mary Kubica – some people will stop at nothing to keep the truth buried. (audio book)

Neil Armstrong: First Man on the Moon by James Buckley Jr. – a biography of Neil Armstrong, the first person to set foot on the moon. (junior nonfiction in graphic novel format)

The Woman with the Blue Star by Pam Jenoff – a riveting tale of courage and unlikely friendship during WW II inspired by incredible true stories. (adult fiction)

I Spy School Days: A Book of Picture Riddles by Jean Marzollo – the I Spy classics are back with fresh new designs and bonus riddles. (easy reader)

After the Ink Dries by Cassie Gustafson – a page turning suspense story of what it is to face hard truths about yourself and others, and how to find strength when you need it most. (youth fiction)

The Breakup Monologues: The Unexpected Joy of Heartbreak by Rosie Wilby – a quest to investigate, understand and conquer the psychology of heartbreak. (nonfiction)

The Seeds of Change by Lauraine Snelling – knowing that four women traveling together on a wagon train will draw unwanted attention, Larkspur dons a disguise. (adult fiction)