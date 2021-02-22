New Storywalk in Hanna

Article content

Hanna has a new Storywalk to get readers minds and bodies going.

Just in time for the warmer weather the Hanna Storywalk will be placed along the fence at J.C. Charyk school on the south side by the playground.

This will allow families to walk along and read the story, while they take advantage of the playground.

The laminated pages will feature This is the Rink Where Jack Plays by Stella Partheniou Grasso.

Available until March 17, weather permitting, the Hanna Library is asking families post a photo of them enjoying the story and the fresh air by tagging the library on Facebook @HannaLibrary or emailing a photo to library@hanna.ca.

A short survey can also be found at the end of the story that will allow the Library to plan future Storywalks.