Summer Fun at the Hanna Library

There is a summer of free, fun activities at the Hanna Library! Youth ages 0-17 and their families can participate in a range of creative and engaging summer programs each week at the library and in parks around the community! Join the Wednesday afternoon craft club if you’re feeling creative, or check out the Tuesday Night Family Program for games and activities for everyone! See if you can spot the library at the park on Friday mornings for the Pop-Up Library, or register for the Summer Reading Program, offered on Tuesdays and Thursdays, to read stories, play games, and, of course, track your reading minutes for the chance to win prizes! Please note that all programs require pre-registration. For more information and to register, visit www.hannalibrary.ca

Starting July 6th, the Library has special summer hours, and will be open to the public on Tues., Wed., and Fri. from 11-4pm; Thurs. from 11-6pm; and Sat. from 11-2pm. You can contact the library at library@hanna.ca or by calling 403-854-3865.

New at the Library

Snack Attack! by Elle Stephens – What secrets are hiding in Plankton’s Kamp Koral kitchen? (level 3 reader)

Never Grow Up by Karen Kingsbury & Tyler Russell – even though growing up can be tough, family and friends are always there with support and love. (juvenile fiction)

The Perfect Guests by Emma Rous – a grand estate with many secrets, an orphan caught in a web of lies and a young woman playing a sinister game. (adult fiction)

Pain Killer: A Memoir of Big League Addiction by Brantt Myhres – from the only player to be banned for life from the NHL, a harrowing tale of addiction and an astonishing path to recovery. (nonfiction)