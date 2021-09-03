Government offering opportunity for third COVID-19 dose

Starting Sept. 1 individuals living in congregate care facilities and immunocompromised Albertans will be able to receive a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

The Alberta government announced the new policy Aug. 30, which will take care of the most vulnerable by boosting their immunity levels and improve protection for all seniors and individuals with compromised immune systems.

“We remain committed to protecting Albertans from COVID-19, and vaccinations are the safest and most effective way to offer this protection,” said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro.

“We have always relied on the latest research to guide our decision-making, and now that evidence shows immunocompromised individuals and seniors in congregate care will benefit from getting a third dose, we are pleased to provide them.”

In addition to a third dose offered to select groups, mRNA doses will be made available to Albertans who are travelling to areas that do not accept visitors who have been vaccinated with Covishield/AstraZeneca or mixed doses.

“The data shows that additional doses will offer stronger protection for immunocompromised individuals and older Albertans living in supportive living facilities,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.

“Just as we offered these individuals earlier access to COVID-19 vaccines and a shorter four-week interval between doses, we will continue to work to protect all Albertans as new data emerges. However, the best way for us to protect each other is still for as many people as possible to be fully immunized.”

Immunocompromising conditions that qualify for an additional dose at least eight weeks after their second dose include:

Transplant recipients, including solid organ transplants and hematopoietic stem cell transplants.

Individuals with chronic kidney disease who are receiving regular dialysis.

Individuals in active cancer treatment (chemotherapy, immunotherapy or targeted therapies) excluding those receiving only hormonal therapy, radiation therapy or surgery.

Individuals on certain medications for autoimmune diseases, including rituximab, ocrelizumab and ofatumumab.