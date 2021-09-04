Burgers for dinner
MAUI BURGERS
2 lb (1 kg) lean ground beef
1/4 cup (50 mL) soy sauce
2 tbsp (25 mL) honey
1/4 tsp (1 mL) cinnamon
1/4 tsp (1 mL) paprika
1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground ginger
1/4 tsp (1 mL) curry powder
1/4 tsp (1 mL) garlic powder
1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) nutmeg
8 canned pineapple slices, drained
8 hamburger buns
Lettuce leaves
Combine first 9 ingredients (beef through nutmeg). Shape mixture into 8 patties. Grill patties over medium heat on natural gas barbecue until completely cooked. Just before patties are cooked, place pineapple slices directly on barbecue grid. Grill pineapple slices until heated through and tinged with grill marks, about 2 – 3 minutes per side. Serve patties in buns with pineapple slices and lettuce. Serves 8.
CARIBBEAN BURGERS
1 lb (0.5 kg) lean ground pork
1/4 cup (50 mL) finely chopped onion
1 tsp (5 mL) grated lime peel
1 clove garlic, crushed
1 tsp (5 mL) thyme, crumbled
1/2 tsp (2 mL) allspice
1/2 tsp (2 mL) red pepper flakes
1/4 tsp (1 mL) salt
4 whole wheat kaiser buns
Lettuce leaves and red onion slices
Combine first 8 ingredients (pork through salt). Shape mixture into 4 patties. Grill patties over medium heat on natural gas barbecue until completely cooked. Serve in buns with lettuce and onion slices. Serves 4.