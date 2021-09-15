A simple marinade of soy sauce, honey, lime juice, and hot pepper sauce infuses chicken breasts with tons of flavour in just 30 minutes in our Easy Honey Lime Chicken. The chicken is cooked on the grill, or you can bake in the oven preheated to 450˚F.

Made with baby carrots and common pantry items, our Quick Glazed Carrots are a quick and delicious side dish. Tender-crisp carrots are tossed in a sweet and buttery citrus glaze.

EASY HONEY LIME CHICKEN

1/2 cup (75 mL) soy sauce

1/3 cup (75 mL) honey

1/3 cup (75 mL) fresh lime juice

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) hot pepper sauce

6 boneless skinless chicken breasts

To prepare marinade, combine all ingredients except chicken in a heavy zip-lock plastic bag. Add chicken and squeeze bag to coat chicken with marinade; seal bag. Let stand for 30 minutes. Remove chicken from marinade; discard marinade. Grill chicken over medium heat on natural gas barbecue for 12 – 15 minutes or until chicken is cooked through. Serves 6.

QUICK GLAZED CARROTS

4 cups (1 L) baby carrots

1 tbsp (15 mL) packed brown sugar

1 tsp (5 mL) cornstarch

1/4 tsp (1 mL) ground ginger

1/8 tsp (0.5 mL) salt

1/4 cup (50 mL) orange juice

2 tbsp (25 mL) butter

Cook carrots in boiling salted water until tender, about 7 – 10 minutes. Meanwhile, combine brown sugar, cornstarch, ginger and salt in a small saucepan. Gradually stir in orange juice until blended. Bring to a boil over medium heat. Cook, stirring, for 2 minutes or until thickened. Remove from heat and stir in butter until melted. Drain carrots; add orange juice mixture to carrots and toss to coat. Serves 4 – 6.

