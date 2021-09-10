FREEZER SALSA
Our Freezer Salsa is a great way to preserve summer’s bounty into the fall and winter. This zippy dip is loaded with fresh peppers, onions, garlic, and cilantro. Serve with tortilla chips on its own, or in our Easy Cheesy Bean Dip, which combines the salsa with white kidney beans, and gooey melted cheddar cheese.
2 cans (28 oz/796 mL each) diced tomatoes
1 can (13 oz/369 mL) tomato paste
2 tbsp (25 mL) canola oil
4 cups (1 L) chopped red onions
1/3 cup (75 mL) finely chopped garlic
2 cups (500 mL) chopped red bell peppers
1/2 cup (125 mL) finely chopped seeded jalapeno peppers
1/2 cup (125 mL) white balsamic vinegar
1 cup (250 mL) chopped fresh cilantro
1 tbsp (15 mL) fresh lime juice
1 tbsp (15 mL) packed golden brown sugar
1 tbsp (15 mL) salt
2 tsp (10 mL) red pepper flakes
1/2 tsp (2 mL) grated lime peel
- Combine tomatoes and tomato paste in a large bowl; set aside.
- Heat oil in a large deep non-stick frypan over medium heat. Add red onions and sauté for 2 minutes.
- Add garlic and cook, stirring, for 1 minute.
- Add red peppers and sauté for 2 minutes.
- Add jalapeno peppers and cook, stirring, for 30 seconds. Remove from heat and stir in vinegar.
- Add red onion mixture to tomato mixture and stir to combine. Stir in cilantro, lime juice, brown sugar, salt, red pepper flakes and lime peel; cool slightly.
- Spoon salsa into freezer containers and freeze for up to 4 months.
- Thaw salsa in refrigerator. Thawed salsa may be refrigerated for up to 4 days.
Makes about 12 cups (3 L).
EASY CHEESY BEAN DIP
1 can (19 oz/540 mL) white kidney beans, rinsed and drained
2 cups (500 mL) thawed Freezer Salsa (recipe above) or salsa
2 cups (500 mL) shredded cheddar cheese
Louisiana-style hot sauce, optional
- Place beans and Freezer Salsa in a food processor; process until smooth.
- Transfer mixture to a medium non-reactive saucepan. Add cheese and cook, stirring frequently, over medium heat until cheese is melted and mixture is heated through.
- Season to taste with hot sauce.
- Serve warm with tortilla chips and cut vegetables. Serves 4.
- For tips on cooking, food safety or household matters, email bfkanswerline@atco.com or chat with us live online at ATCOBlueFlameKitchen.com.