The provincial government released more details on the Open for Summer lottery, noting that three Albertans age 18 and older who are vaccinated will win $1 million each this summer.

They noted that on June 14 any Alberta resident 18 and older who has received a first dose of vaccine can register to enter for the first $1-million prize. Eligibility for the first $1 million will close seven days after the province beats its Stage 3 target of 70 per cent first-dose vaccination of Albertans 12 and older. The first winner will be announced when Stage 3 of Alberta’s Open for Summer Plan begins.

$3 million up for grabs this summer

Two additional lotteries will follow in August and September, for any Albertan over the age of 18 who can show they have received two doses.

As of June 13, there are 60,429 appointments booked over the next seven days for first doses. Currently, Alberta is projected to hit the 70 per cent milestone on June 18.

“We want to give Albertans every reason we can to get vaccinated,” said Premier Jason Kenney.