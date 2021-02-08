Alberta enters Step 1

Article content

With hospitalizations below the 600-person benchmark, the province began easing restrictions on Feb. 8.

With that comes limited freedom in the form of school related indoor and outdoor children’s sports and performance activities, one-on-one indoor personal fitness with trainers and dine-in services at restaurants, cafes and pubs.

“This is a cautious step forward that protects both lives and livelihoods and it is only possible thanks to the hard work and sacrifice of Albertans,” said Jason Kenney, Premier.

“Together, we are beginning to pave a path forward for our people, our economy, and our health-care system. We’ve bent the curve and need to keep on bending it in the weeks ahead.”

“It is important for us all to remember that there is a reason we are moving slowly to lift restrictions – the fact that we have seven times more COVID-19 cases in hospital and intensive care than we did in May last year,” said Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw.