Alberta reaches vaccination goal for Open for Summer

Jackie Irwin
Jun 20, 2021  •  4 hours ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation
All Albertans will soon be able to receive a second dose of vaccine, helping fully protect them and all Albertans from COVID-19. Alberta's vaccine rollout continues to reach new milestones, with more than 2.8 million doses administered to date and 63.4 per cent of Albertans aged 12-plus having received at least one dose. Albertans will be able to schedule second-dose appointments in the order they received their first doses. Anyone vaccinated in March or earlier can book their second dose starting June 1. Anyone vaccinated in April can book their second dose starting June 14. Anyone vaccinated in May can book their second dose starting June 28. A single dose of COVID-19 vaccine offers at least 80 per cent protection against severe outcomes, including hospitalization and death. However, second doses are needed to get the best and most long-lasting protection against the virus. Alberta is a national leader in second doses, with 10.4 per cent of eligible Albertans already fully protected with two doses. "Every Albertan who has received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be able to book their second dose by the end of the month. This will provide Albertans with even more protection as we get ready to be open for summer and get back to normal. Please do your part by booking your second doses so we can beat COVID-19, once and for all." said Premier Jason Kenney. "First doses have brought Albertans much-needed relief to our families, our communities and our health system, but two doses are necessary for full protection. We are staggering the second-dose rollout to start with those who received their first dose earliest. Thank you to the AHS workers, pharmacists and physicians who continue to work tirelessly to administer these vaccines and to all Albertans who have chosen to get protected." Said Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health. "I strongly urge all Albertans to book their second-dose appointments in the coming weeks and months.
All Albertans will soon be able to receive a second dose of vaccine, helping fully protect them and all Albertans from COVID-19. Alberta's vaccine rollout continues to reach new milestones, with more than 2.8 million doses administered to date and 63.4 per cent of Albertans aged 12-plus having received at least one dose. Albertans will be able to schedule second-dose appointments in the order they received their first doses. Anyone vaccinated in March or earlier can book their second dose starting June 1. Anyone vaccinated in April can book their second dose starting June 14. Anyone vaccinated in May can book their second dose starting June 28. A single dose of COVID-19 vaccine offers at least 80 per cent protection against severe outcomes, including hospitalization and death. However, second doses are needed to get the best and most long-lasting protection against the virus. Alberta is a national leader in second doses, with 10.4 per cent of eligible Albertans already fully protected with two doses. "Every Albertan who has received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be able to book their second dose by the end of the month. This will provide Albertans with even more protection as we get ready to be open for summer and get back to normal. Please do your part by booking your second doses so we can beat COVID-19, once and for all." said Premier Jason Kenney. "First doses have brought Albertans much-needed relief to our families, our communities and our health system, but two doses are necessary for full protection. We are staggering the second-dose rollout to start with those who received their first dose earliest. Thank you to the AHS workers, pharmacists and physicians who continue to work tirelessly to administer these vaccines and to all Albertans who have chosen to get protected." Said Tyler Shandro, Minister of Health. "I strongly urge all Albertans to book their second-dose appointments in the coming weeks and months. Photo by David Bloom /20093413A

As July 17 Alberta reached it’s Open for Summer threshold with 70.2% of Albertans having received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

With that, Alberta will slide into summer with far less restrictions including the ban on indoor social gatherings and the indoor provincial mask mandate, except in limited and specific situations.

The government noted that isolation requirements for confirmed cases of COVID-19 and protective measures in continuing care settings may remain.

“This is a great day for Alberta!” announced Premier Jason Kenney.

“Thanks to the diligence of Albertans and the decision of 2.7 million folks to get vaccinated, we are now just two weeks away from getting our lives back to normal.” “This is an important milestone and a great achievement, but we will not stop here.”
“We will keep administering first and second doses as quickly as possible so we’re not just open for summer, but open for good.”

Story continues below

“With more than 70 per cent of eligible Albertans now vaccinated with a first dose and more receiving second doses every day, the end of this pandemic is near,” agreed Minister of Health Tyler Shandro.

“Thank you to the Albertans who have rolled up their sleeves to get protected. For those who are still thinking about getting a shot, you have only one week to get your shot before we draw for $1 million and other great prizes.”

The government also announced that effective immediately anyone who had received their first dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine in May could book their second dose of the vaccine right away.

Anyone who received a first mRNA dose in June can also now book their second dose once four weeks have passed since their first shot. This means that more than 983,000 Albertans can book second appointments through Alberta Health Services (AHS) and participating pharmacies and physician clinics.

“This is a big day as we clear another hurdle on the way to the finish line here in Alberta,” Kenney said.

“ We have kept our commitment of getting Albertans their first dose by the end of June, and are fully protecting Albertans with second doses well ahead of schedule. Those who have gotten their vaccine are not only winners in the battle against COVID-19, but might also win big in the Open for Summer Lottery.”

“Vaccines are the best defence we have against COVID-19 and its variants,” said Deputy Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. André Corriveau.

Story continues below

“The best thing you can do to protect your health and the health of those around you is to get fully vaccinated with two doses. Please continue to enjoy the summer safely, and remember that the choices we make now will determine what kind of fall is to come.”

Albertans who had their first immunization with Pfizer or Moderna (mRNA vaccine) four weeks ago or more can book their second dose through the Alberta Health Services online booking tool, by calling Health Link at 811 or through participating physicians’ offices or pharmacies. To find the closest pharmacy with the earliest available booking date, check the list at Alberta Blue Cross.

Latest National Stories

News Near Hanna

This Week in Flyers