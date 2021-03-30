Beaudoin undecided about election 2021

Article content

Councillor Sandra Beaudoin has not decided yet if she will run in the 2021 municipal election.

Beaudoin said while parts of the term were great, it was often tough dealing with certain situations.

She said that she had achieved some of her goals that she had since starting out such as cleaning up the former train station property between Centre Street and 1st Street West as promised, and getting trees planted under the Adopt-A-Tree program as well as pushing for the CN property to be mowed and weeds brought under control.

She said since she began as councillor she has learned about municipal processes and worked with the great group in administration as well as discussed issues with residents of Hanna.

Beaudoin said one of the hardest parts of the job was being judged by those in the community who may be quick to criticize, but would never think of running for council themselves.

She recommended anyone thinking of running should do their homework and find out what the various roles are, and understand that none of them involve managing the day-to-day operations of the Town Administration or staff.

Additionally she said anyone running would need to be able to work as part of a team and respect differences of opinion.

“You will not change anything overnight,” she advised, noting all decisions involved the councillors and mayor together, with protocols followed.

“Be willing to listen to others, work with all the Council and the CAO while respecting Administration and Town Staff,” she advised.

“If you’re not prepared to invest the time and effort, do not run,” she added.

“You need to participate.