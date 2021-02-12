Article content

Critical workers should see some extra money coming in, as the Alberta government shells out $465 million to approximately 380,000 Albertans who work in the private and public sectors as $1,200 cash payments.

The Critical Worker Benefit will be available to workers in the health-care, social services, education and private sectors who deliver critical services to Albertans or support food and medical supply chains.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Benefit for critical workers Back to video

“These workers have placed themselves at the front line of this pandemic in order to serve their fellow citizens during a crisis,” explained Premier Jason Kenney.

“Alberta’s government is recognizing their good work. We trust this support will help these workers continue to protect lives and livelihoods as we keep fighting this pandemic together.”

“I want to thank all the hard-working staff who have gone above and beyond their regular call of duty to support their fellow Albertans throughout this pandemic,” added Minister of Labour and Immigration Jason Copping.