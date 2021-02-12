Benefit for critical workers
Article content
Critical workers should see some extra money coming in, as the Alberta government shells out $465 million to approximately 380,000 Albertans who work in the private and public sectors as $1,200 cash payments.
The Critical Worker Benefit will be available to workers in the health-care, social services, education and private sectors who deliver critical services to Albertans or support food and medical supply chains.
Benefit for critical workers Back to video
“These workers have placed themselves at the front line of this pandemic in order to serve their fellow citizens during a crisis,” explained Premier Jason Kenney.
“Alberta’s government is recognizing their good work. We trust this support will help these workers continue to protect lives and livelihoods as we keep fighting this pandemic together.”
“I want to thank all the hard-working staff who have gone above and beyond their regular call of duty to support their fellow Albertans throughout this pandemic,” added Minister of Labour and Immigration Jason Copping.
Advertisement
Article content
“This Critical Worker Benefit will go right into the pockets of hard-working Albertans on the front line who have made sacrifices in their own lives for the greater good and well-being of others.”
To be eligible for the benefit employees must have worked a minimum of 300 hours between Oct. 12, 2020 and Jan. 31, 2021.
“I’m proud to see this acknowledgment of our front-line health-care workers. Their continued dedication over the past 11 months caring for patients with COVID-19, but also continuing to provide other important health-care services, has shown tremendous resilience,” said Minister of Health Tyler Shandro.
“Their dedication is the strength of our health system and this is just one small way that we can recognize it.”
Some of the eligible occupations include community disability service workers and practitioners, personal care aides, child development workers, family and youth counsellors, crisis intervention and shelter workers, home support workers, seniors lodge staff, cleaners, food preparation and maintenance workers.
“Every day, thousands of workers across Alberta support vulnerable people with disabilities and those relying on services provided by shelters,” said Minister of Community and Social Services Rajan Sawhney.
“These workers are committed to ensuring people are safe and included in our communities. This benefit acknowledges their extraordinary efforts during the pandemic to provide compassionate and essential care for vulnerable Albertans.”
Eligible public sector employees do not need to apply to receive the benefit. Employers will automatically receive the payment through the Government of Alberta to distribute to their eligible employees.
Private sector employers can apply on behalf of eligible employees at alberta.ca/criticalworkerbenefit as of Feb. 17. Employers have until March 19 to apply.
Employers will be responsible for distributing the $1,200 Critical Worker Benefit to their eligible employees.
For detailed information on eligibility and how to apply, please visit alberta.ca/criticalworkerbenefit.