





Share this Story: Board debates school calendar

Board debates school calendar

Article content Prairie Land trustees debated the 2021-2022 school year calendar at their Feb. 23 board meeting. While ultimately the group decided unanimously to approve Draft 2, which would see students start school on Aug. 30, and end on June 28, with a week off in November, February and April as usual, as well as two weeks off in December, there was serious discussion around implementing changes regarding having every second Friday off and lengthening the school day. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Board debates school calendar Back to video Superintendent Cam McKeage went over the results of a survey sent out to Prairie Land parents and staff that outlined three options. Option one saw a blended school year, while option two saw every tenth school day off, and option three saw no changes to the current calendar. McKeage said option three received the most votes at 47% of the total 427 responses, while option two received the second highest response at 34% while the blended classes was the least popular at 20%.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content McKeage noted the document, which was “quite lengthy” had comments from the community around the calendar. Several trustees noted they were disappointed with the survey as they felt it didn’t give the parents and staff enough information to make a truly informed decision. One trustee noted that the option one was not clearly understood by many of their constituents, adding that rather than it being a combination of online and in class learning throughout the week, it was in class learning for nine of the 10 school days with the 10th school day being online, rather than off like in option two. Trustee Shauna Davies said she got the distinct message that many did not like the online learning. “I feel like that was one we can rule out.” She said that she liked the 9[day cycle, and felt it would let parents get appointments like doctors and dentist out of the way so students didn’t miss days the rest of the school days. “I do think this is a good option to save a couple teachers so we could have them in front of our kids,” Davies said. Trustee Scott MacPherson said he was on the fence about option two vs. option three. “I think option 2 could would,” he noted, adding that he too had clearly heard no to option one. “They don’t want to go back online whatsoever,” he said. He said that while many were deadest against option two as well, they said that if there was cuts to be made they would rather option two than the loss of teachers or support staff.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Trustee Shandele Battle said she felt the timing was off. “We need to get life back to normal before we start introducing something like this to make a cost savings,” she said. “We need to get life back to normal and people working.” She said for people who were just returning to work after being off due to health safety measures the idea of having to take every 10th day off or pay for a sitter for the day was not financially appealing. “That’s a concern for a lot of people,” she said. “I think it’s always going to be a hard time to implement this,” Davies replied. “There’s never going to be a perfect time,” she added. “I feel like we could wait too long and then we’re caught and we’ve lost that opportunity to save money and now we have to take drastic measures,” she added. Trustee Lindsay Bond said she had a number of calls with people not understanding the options, and felt that many were concerned with the setbacks the children have already had educationally surrounding COVID-19. “They just don’t want their children to lose any more time,” she said. Trustee Gwen Hampton said she had one mother with three kids in elementary school and a two year old and that the mom had expressed that she had difficulty keeping up with their education and felt that they had not progressed how they should. “I know we’re hoping we’ve done a good job,” Hampton said,” but we don’t have any testing to show where these kids are at,” she added. “It seems logical these kids will be behind because of all the time they had off. Some kids at home did well, and come kids didn’t.”

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Hampton questioned if the additional 40 minutes added to the day would be quality educational time to make up for the 10th day off. She suggested holding off and not making changes this year. “We’re not in desperate measures right now so I wouldn’t support it for the upcoming year,” she noted. Board Chair Holli Smith noted that without information on the budget that was scheduled to come down in two days time, it was difficult to know what their bottom line would be. “We could say our budget is in a good place, we have no idea what will happen in two days time,” she noted. Davies asked if they could hold off to see what the budget would look like. “We’re making a decision without the full picture,” she noted. Smith pointed out the calendars is typically approved in January, so they were already a full month behind and pushing it to March might be … pushing it. McKeage said at the end of the day they needed to make a decision based on what would equate to quality education. Deputy Superintendent Steve Nielsen also pointed out that there was a surplus, and the government had warned them that could be clawed back if it wasn’t spent down. “I think we need to spend down that surplus,” agreed Smith, noting they always make a plan to spend it down, but never hit that target and they were way off this year. Bond asked McKeage if the 40 minute changes would be conducive to quality education, to which he noted that for older, academically inclined students it would be, but that changed as you went down in grades levels. Trustee Marsha Tkach spoke against the 9-day cycle, noting it was a difficult adjustment, without COVID-19 and curriculum changes added into the mix. “Right now I don’t think we need to add the extra stress to our staff,” she said. The board voted in favour of making no move to a 9-day cycle and in favour of option two. The 2021-22 calendar can be views on the Prairie Land website under documents.

Share this article in your social network







News Near Hanna