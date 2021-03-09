Brooks RCMP Issue Warning about leaving vehicles running and unattended







At 6:05 a.m., on Feb. 28, Brooks RCMP received a complaint of a pickup truck being stolen from a residence on Spruce Avenue in Brooks. The investigation revealed that a brown 2015 Ford F350 was left running and unlocked in front of a residence when stolen. The pickup truck was recovered a short time later in the same neighbourhood undamaged and unoccupied. At 4:35 a.m., on March 2, Brooks RCMP received a complaint of a S.U.V. stolen from a residence on Greenbrook Road in Brooks Alberta. The investigation revealed that a brown 2010 Chevrolet Equinox was also left running and unlocked in front of a residence when stolen. The vehicle has not been recovered to date. Brooks RCMP remind vehicle owners and drivers that theft of vehicles is often a crime of opportunity. In cases where vehicles are left unlocked, running, and unattended the opportunity for theft increases significantly; vehicles should be kept locked and secure at all times.

Article content If you have any information regarding these vehicle thefts, you are asked to contact Brooks RCMP at 403.794.4400. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store. Gleichen RCMP dismantle drug trafficking operation At 3 p.m., on Wednesday March 3, Gleichen RCMP located a stolen vehicle outside a residence known to be involved in the drug trade on the Siksika Nation. Investigators obtained Judicial authorization to enter the residence in which they located and seized: A firearm, large amounts of ammunition and a Taser

Drug paraphernalia and drug making materials

Large amount of drugs suspected to be cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine Six adults were arrested in the residence. They are all facing multiple offences. Mitchell Kirby Oldwoman (28), Tyesha Shanice Wells (22), and Everett Stewart Oldwoman (33) of Siksika Nation as well as Dillon Warren Redcrow (26) and Theoren Gary Redcrow (26) of Calgary, and Cameron Wayne Leather (26) of Cluny, Alta., have been charged jointly with nine offences: Possession of stolen property over $5000

Careless use/storage of firearm (x2)

Possession of a weapon dangerous to public (x2)

Possession for the purpose of trafficking (x3)

Unauthorized possession of a firearm Dillon Redcrow has also been charged with: Fail to comply with release order (x2)

Article content Theoren Redcrow has also been charged with: Possession of a prohibited firearm (x3)

Impersonation with intent to gain advantage

Impersonation with intent to avoid arrest

Fail to comply with release order (x3) Everett Oldwoman has also been charged with: Possession of a prohibited firearm (x3)

Fail to comply with conditions of probation (x4) After a Judicial hearing, Cameron Leather and Dillon Redcrow were released to appear in Siksika Provincial Court on March 11. Tyesha Wells, Mitchell Oldwoman and Theoren Redcrow were remanded and will appear in Siksika Provincial Court on March 11. Everett Oldwoman was remanded and will appear in Calgary Provincial Court on March 8. “Like many communities in Alberta, the Siksika Nation has experienced pain and hardship at the hands of drug traffickers” say Sergeant Scott Mercer of the Gleichen RCMP. “This police action is the result of Siksika Nation members coming together and taking a stand against Opioids and individuals that wish to inflict public harm.” If any one has any information regarding illicit drugs in their community, they are encouraged to report these activities to the Gleichen RCMP at 403-734-3056 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

