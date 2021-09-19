Brooks RCMP looking for missing person

BrooksRCMP are looking for the publics assistance in locating Devon John Kletzel (37).

John was last seen on Sept. 12, 2021 at approximately 7:30 p.m. along Highway 1 near the Kinivie Rest stop near Tilley, Alta.

John Kletzel is described as:

· 5’10” tall

· 220 lbs

· Short brown hair

He was last seen wearing light denim jeans and a black leather jacket.

John may be travelling to Medicine Hat, Alta., or Grenfell, Saskatchewan.

Police are concerned for his well being and would like to speak with him.

If you have seen John Kletzel or know of his whereabouts, please contact BrooksRCMP at 403-362-5535 or your local police. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.