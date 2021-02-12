Brooks RCMP recover stolen property

Article content

On Jan. 27, 2021, Brooks RCMP responded to a complaint of a break and enter into a storage locker located on 15th Avenue West in Brooks. The investigation revealed that seven storage lockers had been broken into and a variety of items were stolen from most lockers.

Brooks General Duty members initiated an investigation which resulted in the engagement of support units including the Brooks General Investigation Section and the Southern Alberta Crime Reduction Unit.

On Feb. 4 the police operation resulted in a search warrant being granted and executed on a residential property in Wild Rose Court West in Brooks. Two adult males and two adult females were taken into custody as a result.

The search of the residence resulted in the recovery of most of the stolen property from the storage lockers which included: hand tools, power tools, electronics, hunting and firearms accessories and more. The RCMP continue to investigate this matter and have determined that some of the recovered property is from other property crimes such as theft from vehicles in recent weeks.

One of the males and both females were released without charges.

Samual Whitford (31) from Medicine Hat was charged with possession of property obtained by crime, trafficking in property obtained by crime, and breach of release order (x2). In addition to the new charges, Whitford was arrested for outstanding arrest warrants for breach of release order (x3) and fail to comply with undertaking.

Following a judicial hearing, Whitford did not speak to bail and is scheduled to appear in Medicine Hat Provincial Court on Feb. 9, 2021.