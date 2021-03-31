





Share this Story: Buck up for the Buchwitz's

Buck up for the Buchwitz's

Article content A Facebook benefit auction known as Buck up for the Buchwitz’s has been started by Dawn Nitschke Gertner to assist Twila Buchwitz and her family as Twila deals with a serious health issue. The funds will allow Kirk, Twila and their four sons to focus on getting her well again. For those who would rather donate cash a Go Fund Me page has also been started on Facebook by Shane E. Hodgson. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Buck up for the Buchwitz's Back to video The community sends well wishes and prayers to the Buchwitz family for Twila’s return to good health. Twila has been a tireless volunteer in the community. Congratulations to Rob Maginn’s father Bob Maginn of St. Thomas, Ont. on his good fortune. Bob, an 88 year-old veteran, won $250,000 on a lottery ticket. Many in our community have gotten to know Bob on one of his many visits to Byemoor to visit Rob, Rhonda and Hunter. Sympathy is extended to the Long and Kobi families on the sudden passing of Jason Long at Stettler on March 20. Jason was 40 years old. Jason was the son of Wayne and Karen (nee Kobi) Long. Our thoughts are with Jason’s family in their sad loss.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Happy 60th Wedding Anniversary wishes are extended to former Byemoor residents Tom and Faye Nicholson. Congratulations to Tom and Faye on their special milestone and very best wishes from the Endmoor community for many more happy years. Tom and Faye farmed for many years at Byemoor where they raised their family of four – Sharon, Zane, Shawn and Joel. They later farmed at Pine Lake and then retired to Innisfail. Thanks to Tom and Faye’s son Zane Nicholson for sharing this interesting story of the couple, which I thought many would enjoy. Easter Sunday, April 4th, 2021 will mark the celebration of 60 years of marriage for Tom and Faye Nicholson, once long-time residents of the Byemoor area and currently residing in their home in Innisfail, Alberta. Tom Nicholson was born into the Byemoor community in November of 1935. His arrival was the news of the neighbourhood as he was born in the backseat of a car on the way to the Hanna hospital! Albert Green was the hero who drove his Model A Ford that served as the ambulance. Faye Campkin was a new teacher in Alberta in 1958 and discovered a newspaper ad for a teaching position in Byemoor. On impulse, she made a phone call, was offered an interview in Stettler, and soon found herself transported to Byemoor School and a grade 1 and 2 classroom in 1959. Mrs. Bernice Ferrand, a new teacher friend, decided Faye should be introduced to a young man she knew well. A supper invitation was arranged and it wasn’t long before Tom discovered a new found interest in education!

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content Miss Campkin’s students did a good job educating her about farming and Tom was duly impressed. One fine spring day while walking proudly down the street in Byemoor with his beau on his arm, Tom was approached to purchase a raffle ticket for a draw for a live steer. With great bravado he told Miss Campkin that he would buy a ticket and if he won, he would sell the beef and purchase a ring. Much to everyone’s surprise Tom’s ticket was drawn. A diamond was procured, a proposal was proffered, and a wedding was planned for the Easter holidays of 1961. Now, 60 years to the day later, a small, private celebration is planned to honour the couple due to Covid limitations. Anyone wanting to pass along best wishes is encouraged to call or email their son Zane at (403) 318-4921 / vianza@telus.net. Happy 65th Birthday wishes are sent to Maureen Wasdal, celebrating her milestone birthday on April 2. Enjoy being on the government payroll, Maureen. Happy Birthday wishes are extended to Carol Stulberg, celebrating her 89th birthday and to Margaret Sacuta celebrating her 82nd, both on April 2 as well. Enjoy your special day, ladies. Thought for the day — “In a world where you can be anything, be kind.”

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Hanna