The Alberta government released it Budget 2021 last week, and unsurprisingly it included a large investment in health care, focused on fighting COVID-19.

“This budget is great news for the constituents of Drumheller-Stettler,” MLA Nate Horner said.

Budget 2021 focused on health

“With an historic investment in health care, Alberta’s government is responding to most pressing issue our province faces – responding to COVID-19 and keeping Albertans safe.”

“At the same time, Budget 2021 prepares Alberta for economic recovery by creating jobs right now, while also taking a careful approach to spending,” Horner noted.

“This budget protects both lives and livelihoods and I’m proud to support it.”

The government noted that they were focusing on three priorities in the budget, health care, economic recovery and responsible spending.

Under their budget there will be $1.3 billion spent on contingency funding for COVID-19, as well as $97 million to clear surgical backlogs caused by the pandemic and $143 million over three years for new health care facilities.