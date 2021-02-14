Bull sale season approaching
Article content
Well we are certainly in the deep freeze and getting winter now. Temperatures are frigid to say the least following the rather mild stretch of winter that we were enjoying.
Bull sale season is approaching and some local purebred breeders will be holding their bull sales on their respective farms in the Byemoor area soon.
Bull sale season approaching Back to video
Mappin / Silversmith Simmentals bull sale (Albert and Jean Mappin and Maureen and Eric Smith) is on Saturday, March 6.
Dave and Lynne Longshore’s Bar E-L Angus bull sale will be on Thursday, Mar. 11.
The Wilkie family is having their Wilkie Charolais bull sale on Saturday, Mar. 13.
Good luck to all!
May Knowles formerly of Byemoor who has been retired and living in Stettler for a number of years has now moved to Hanna to be closer to family. We hope you enjoy your new location, May.
Happy Birthday wishes go out to Mickey (Campbell) Pearn of Stettler on the occasion of her 95th birthday on Feb. 11. Mickey was raised on a farm near Endiang (where Les and Rosemary Stulberg live today) along with her sister Agnes (Sorensen) and brother Dugald Campbell. Their parents were Sandy and Janet Campbell. Sandy was the first councillor of the Endiang area. Enjoy your day, Mickey.
Advertisement
Article content
Happy 65th Birthday wishes go out to Florence Tucker celebrating her special birthday on Feb. 15. Enjoy those government cheques, Florence.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Gary Burns who passed away on Feb. 4 at Sherwood Park. He was 82. Gary and his late wife, the former Gene Viste, had two daughters.
Many remember doing business at the Burns store in Scapa which was operated by Gary’s parents George and Bernie Burns.
Humour for the day —
“Yesterday my husband thought he saw a cockroach in the kitchen. He sprayed everything down and cleaned everything thoroughly.
Today I’m putting the cockroach in the bathroom.”
“Breaking News — Man gets hit by rental car. Said it Hertz.”