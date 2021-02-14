Bull sale season approaching

Article content

Well we are certainly in the deep freeze and getting winter now. Temperatures are frigid to say the least following the rather mild stretch of winter that we were enjoying.

Bull sale season is approaching and some local purebred breeders will be holding their bull sales on their respective farms in the Byemoor area soon.

Mappin / Silversmith Simmentals bull sale (Albert and Jean Mappin and Maureen and Eric Smith) is on Saturday, March 6.

Dave and Lynne Longshore’s Bar E-L Angus bull sale will be on Thursday, Mar. 11.

The Wilkie family is having their Wilkie Charolais bull sale on Saturday, Mar. 13.

Good luck to all!

May Knowles formerly of Byemoor who has been retired and living in Stettler for a number of years has now moved to Hanna to be closer to family. We hope you enjoy your new location, May.

Happy Birthday wishes go out to Mickey (Campbell) Pearn of Stettler on the occasion of her 95th birthday on Feb. 11. Mickey was raised on a farm near Endiang (where Les and Rosemary Stulberg live today) along with her sister Agnes (Sorensen) and brother Dugald Campbell. Their parents were Sandy and Janet Campbell. Sandy was the first councillor of the Endiang area. Enjoy your day, Mickey.