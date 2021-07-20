Hanna Fire Department Chief David Mohl presented his second quarter report to Hanna Town council at their July 11 meeting.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Mohl noted that the Town had 16 calls in April, May and June, while the rural area had 24 calls.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Busy second quarter for HFD Back to video

Of those Town calls nine were medical assists and five were false alarms, with two not falling into any traditional category.

In the rural area 10 were grass or feed fires, followed by nine motor vehicle accidents, two vehicle fires, two medical assists and one structure fire.

“As you can see from the stats from the package the second quarter has been extremely busy,” Mohl said.

He noted that 22 incidents are closer to the average for the second quarter, with 2021 setting a new record.

“We’re definitely way above 2017 numbers,” Mohl noted.

“We will see if it slows down.”

Mohl said the department has four new members who joined in April.

“So far we’re pretty happy with them,” he said.

He said that there were eight HFD students along with 16 from other departments that took the 10-01 fire course with all 24 students passing.

“We’re very happy about that,” he said noting it makes up what used to be five courses.

“It’s quite inclusive.

“That’s why it goes for eight to nine months,” he said.

“The level of training is higher than it’s ever been,” he said.

Mayor Chris Warwick asked if there were any plans for a grand opening for the training tower in the works, to which Mohl said that they were hoping to do one when the entire training area was complete and finished.

Councillor Sandra Beaudoin asked about the student program that the HFD had been in discussions with with Prairie Land. Mohl replied that COVID-19 had put the project on the back burner temporarily.

“It’s not off the table but it’s on the back burner,” he said.