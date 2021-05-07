Byemoor 4-H takes part in highway clean-up

Article content

Farmers are underway with their spring seeding of crops. With the early, dry spring many got started earlier this year, beginning in April.

Byemoor 4-H Beef Club members participated in highway clean-up on Saturday, May 1. They cleaned ditches on Highway 589 near Byemoor. Great job everyone! Thanks to all who worked on making the area look better; your efforts are much appreciated.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Ruby Hausher who passed away in Hanna on April 27. She was 93 and just nine days shy of her 94th birthday.

Ruby and her late husband Ervin farmed one mile north of Endiang for many years, where they raised their family of three Lloyd, Carol and Cheryl.

Ervin and Ruby were active in the community and were school bus drivers for several years. Ruby was a 4-H leader for the sewing and food clubs and also known for her cake decorating talent and love of gardening.

After selling their farm the Haushers retired to Hanna.