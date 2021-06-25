Byemoor Tailgate Market Thursday

Article content

Following recent rains the countryside is looking beautifully green. Now, we are hoping the rains continue for the summer growing season to keep it looking that way.

The Endmoor community was saddened to learn of the passing of Eldon McCrindle on June 18 in the Red Deer hospital. He was 78. Eldon was a life-long resident of the Byemoor community, one of three sons born to Bryce and Alice McCrindle.

Eldon married Sharon James of Endiang and they raised a family of three – Vicki, Darlene and Heath – on their farm northeast of Byemoor.

Eldon was a sports enthusiast, especially playing ball and ice curling, and enjoyed participating in those sports right through his senior years. He was actively involved with the Byemoor Curling Club. Eldon also coached the younger generation with curling and taught them the art of the game. Thanks in part to Eldon many of the younger people are enjoying the sport today.