Bysemoor Slo-Pitch tournament returning
The annual 32-team Byemoor Slo-Pitch Tournament is coming back on Aug. 20-22 after being cancelled last year because of COVID-19. It will once again have the usual additional attractions – parade, pancake breakfasts, Kids’ Carnival and dance.
The ball tournament entry fee is $300 and is a first-pay, first-play. To register your team or for more information please contact Raelynn Knowles at j.r.knowles@hotmail.com or call or text 403-741-6375. Register soon to avoid disappointment.
Now is also the time to be thinking of your entries for the parade. Parade theme this year is “Come Together”.
Remember Ken and Eleanor Schultz’s 38th annual Pancake Breakfast and Campout weekend on July 16, 17 and 18. Camping begins on Friday and there are fireworks on Saturday evening. Sunday is packed with activities with the pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. followed by the Great Endiang Balloon Race launch and Frisbee Golf tournament. Folks are welcome to come to any or all of the days.
Sympathy is extended to the family of Doug Roberts who passed away in Stettler on July 2. He was 69. Doug and his wife Lori lived at Byemoor for many years where they were active members of the community and raised their four children – Brian, Dana, Scott and Mike. Doug farmed, operated an oilfield business and farm spraying business while Lori ran the Byemoor Store. After selling their farm, Doug and Lori moved to Stettler where Doug most recently operated a real estate business. Our thoughts are with the Roberts family in their sad loss.
Get well wishes are sent to Twila Buchwitz who underwent a 14-hour surgery in Edmonton on July 5. She is recovering favourably and we wish her a speedy return to good health.
Friends and family of the late Ernie Petrussa (July 14, 1929 – Feb. 12, 2021) are invited to his graveside service on Friday, July 16 at the Lake View Cemetery, Stettler at 11 a.m. and a Celebration of Life at the Big Valley Inn at 2 p.m.
Congratulations to local chuckwagon driver Layne MacGillivray who captured top prize at the first show of the 2021 WPCA race season winning the championship heat at the Dewberry Dash for Cash. He brought home the top $25,000 prize. Good luck Layne for the remainder of the season.
Sympathy is extended to the Gutsche family on the passing of Emil Gutsche on June 27 in Calgary at the age of 69 years. Emil immigrated to Canada from Germany with his parents Emma and Emil Gutsche Sr., arriving in Endiang in 1952 when he was just three months old. His father worked at the Hunt ranch for a time but mainly worked on the section for the CNR at Endiang. The family moved to Hanna in 1965 and later to Calgary. Emil and his wife Norma had two children.
Kelsey Slater, future bride of Dusty Wasdal, was honoured with a bridal shower on July 9 at the Endiang Community Hall. She was presented with a large assortment of gifts. Kelsey and Dusty will be married on Aug. 7.
Humorous Quotes —
“When I was a boy the Dead Sea was only sick.” – George Burns
“My favourite machine at the gym is the vending machine.” – Caroline Rhea
“An alcoholic is someone you don’t like who drinks as much as you.” – Dylan Thomas