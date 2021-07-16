The annual 32-team Byemoor Slo-Pitch Tournament is coming back on Aug. 20-22 after being cancelled last year because of COVID-19. It will once again have the usual additional attractions – parade, pancake breakfasts, Kids’ Carnival and dance.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

The ball tournament entry fee is $300 and is a first-pay, first-play. To register your team or for more information please contact Raelynn Knowles at j.r.knowles@hotmail.com or call or text 403-741-6375. Register soon to avoid disappointment.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Bysemoor Slo-Pitch tournament returning Back to video

Now is also the time to be thinking of your entries for the parade. Parade theme this year is “Come Together”.

Remember Ken and Eleanor Schultz’s 38th annual Pancake Breakfast and Campout weekend on July 16, 17 and 18. Camping begins on Friday and there are fireworks on Saturday evening. Sunday is packed with activities with the pancake breakfast from 9-11 a.m. followed by the Great Endiang Balloon Race launch and Frisbee Golf tournament. Folks are welcome to come to any or all of the days.

Sympathy is extended to the family of Doug Roberts who passed away in Stettler on July 2. He was 69. Doug and his wife Lori lived at Byemoor for many years where they were active members of the community and raised their four children – Brian, Dana, Scott and Mike. Doug farmed, operated an oilfield business and farm spraying business while Lori ran the Byemoor Store. After selling their farm, Doug and Lori moved to Stettler where Doug most recently operated a real estate business. Our thoughts are with the Roberts family in their sad loss.

Get well wishes are sent to Twila Buchwitz who underwent a 14-hour surgery in Edmonton on July 5. She is recovering favourably and we wish her a speedy return to good health.