Cactus Corridor focused on growth

IncinerTech is still looking at the region for a bio-waste treatment company CCEDC noted, working on their proposal that would see the facility located just off of Highway 36, south of the Sheerness generating station.

In an update they noted that the GFL fertilizer facility, which would be located along Highway 9 across from Burger Baron, is in the land use and planning stages and is expected to proceed later this summer barring any major speed bumps.

Cactus Corridor Economic Development Corporation has been working hard to drive new business and investment in the area the past month.

TransAlta is also proceeding with the Garden Plain Wind Project, which will see construction to the north of Hanna. CCEDC has been working with the company to help with their construction and ongoing project requirement connections at the local level.

CCEDC Economic Development Manager Mark Nikota noted there is also some work on making the community more appealing, with CCEDC working with commercial and residential property owners in Hanna for the possibility of remediation of old buildings to promote future development.

As the cost to remediate can be more than the value of the property this is sometimes an obstacle for property owners, however CCEDC is working towards finding a solution.

Nikota noted that work on Climate Change Taskforce’s Agricultural Center was in the preliminary stages, with a few elements identified as needed to continue to pursue it including:

Livestock Hub components: animal therapy, animal training, equine boarding, veterinary services, lab services, animal nutrition

Educational components: partnerships with local schools and post secondary schools

Research facilities

Riding and Event Center: indoor riding area

Food Production

Another project under the Climate Change Taskforce umbrella was an irrigation project, a partnership project between the Government of Alberta, the Canada Infrastructure Bank and the Special Areas to help work on projects begun in 2020, which can help move irrigation forward in the region.

Funding for the Climate Change Taskforce projects has been provided by the Western Economic Development (Government of Canada) and should be completed by the fall in order to move forward.

For more information on any of the above projects contact Nikota at mark.nikota@cactuscorridor.com