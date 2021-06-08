Cactus Corridor to change name







Hanna Town council learned that Cactus Corridor Economic Development Corporation is getting a facelift and new name at their May 24 information session. CCEDC Economic Development Officer Mark Nikota was on hand to present the new look, part of their marketing strategy for the region. He noted that the company the CCEDC worked with had done a lot of engagement with locals in the region to determine what was needed to promote it. Nikota explained that there were two models that they considered, one, similar to Proctor and Gamble, who have a number of products that they promote individually, or another like the Marriott Hotel Chain that is more a larger overall umbrella focus. He said the CCEDC Board chose to go with the Marriott style, where they would market the region as a whole, and then draw people to the different sub-regions and entities. With that in mind, he said, Incite came up with the brand of Harvest Sky Region, which initially the board was not fully onboard with as locally the connotations with harvest can be hard work, sweaty and dusty. Incite won them over however, by pointing out the branding would be targeting people who live outside the region, who think of warm summer nights at sunset.

Article content “It’s that warm, family feeling,” Nikota said. “It’s supposed to draw people in,” he added. With the new branding comes a new name, as the CCEDC will become the Harvest Sky Region Economic Development Corporation in the near future. Nikota noted there would also be a new website, new tourism pieces and for some under the umbrella updates to their promotion materials as well. He noted that Youngstown would be getting a new logo with the overhaul, and that the Hanna Learning Centre and Special Areas would be having conversations around their own connection to the group and how to promote it. Nikota noted that with the Special Areas it was a more difficult conversation as only Special Areas 2 falls under the Harvest Sky Region. “We will have to see how that plays out,” he observed. Councillor Sandra Beaudoin said she liked the new look, while Councillor Kyle Olsen noted that he was “amazed by the fire’s you’ve started. It’s awesome to see.” Director of Business and Communications Laurie Armstrong noted she was initially a bit resistant to some of the changes suggested by Incite, as they wanted to add Part f the Harvest Sky Region to the logo, removing the Live the Lifestyle that had previously been there. Armstrong said she was aware council was pretty set on Live the Lifestyle being a main component of the Town of Hanna brand and didn’t want to see it lost. She said she asked how they took what the Town had already created to meld it with Harvest Sky Region to make it a cohesive brand.

Article content Incite, she said, came up with a minimal change that she felt was acceptable, noting that the concepts presented by the group would focus less on the leaf and more on the h in the current logo, as well as put more emphasis on the Life the Lifestyle motto than their current materials. Beaudoin asked why Live the Lifestyle was not the primary logo still, to which Armstrong noted that Incite had ensured that they didn’t lose it, and that it “probably gives it more attention than it did before.” She added that having an overall brand for the region was “a good marketing concept.” Mayor Chris Warwick agreed noting that for regional messages the Harvest Sky Region would work. Council also discussed the desire to see more local images on the websites and promotional materials moving forward, to which Armstrong noted that that was in the works, and the current imaging was just conceptual at this point. Nikota noted that Incite had engaged a photographer to take photos of people and buildings and the region over the next year throughout the different seasons, as well as was working with a production company to make brand videos. “I love the idea of actual photos from the area,” Olsen said. Council thanked Nikota for the information presented.

