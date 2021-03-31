Campion on the fence about Election 2021

Article content

After 11 years on Hanna Town Council Gerald Campion is thinking of bowing out.

Campion said he had not decided if he was going to run again or not.

“I may run again if my friends push me to run,” he explained.

“I would serve another term if I felt that I would be a good leader to new councillors to help them make good decisions when dealing with tax payers money,” he added.

He said if he decided not to run it would be for health issues.

“I feel that 11 years on council is enough.”

He said he enjoyed the committees he has been assigned to such as Chairman of Big Country Waste and Vice Chair of the Henry Kroeger Water Commission, sitting on the executive of the Red Deer River Municipal Users group and on the development and subdivision appeal board.

“On these committees I have met a lot of very nice educated people from many parts of Alberta,” Campion noted.

He said the best part of being on council has been representing those who voted him in and making decision in their best interests with their tax dollars.

“I find that trying to convince other councillors to vote with tax payers best interests in mind is sometimes the toughest part of these positions,” he observed.

He said that anyone thinking of running should keep in mind how many hours of service it might require.

“Success is there if you are truly dedicated with your communities best interest in mind,” he said.