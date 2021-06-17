Cash Mobs returning to Hanna

Article content

Watch out Hanna businesses, the Cash Mob is back, with mobsters planning to hit the streets in July.

Cash Mob is a shop local initiative led by the Hanna Chamber of Commerce, who postponed the mobs during the pandemic.

With restrictions hoping to ease in the next three weeks or so, according to the provincial government, the Chamber is looking to resume mobbing July 21.

Chamber Manager Brandy Burt noted the mob is a great way for local residents to support local businesses.

The idea behind the initiative is that residents gather in a centralized location, in this case the New Business Hub at 5:30 p.m. on the date provided.

They then move en masse to a local store where they spend at least $10 at the business. Similar to a flash mob, but without dancing, and economic growth.

Cash Mobs were stated in 2011 by Chris Smith, a blogger who used social media to gather over 100 people in New York to visit a local wine merchant.

Business owners are asked permission prior to the event, and typically have products or services for both men and women.

As the hope is restrictions will be lifted the only rules, aside from the $10 minimum is to have fun, and bring a friend if you can to help support local businesses.