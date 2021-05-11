





Article content So, you’ve adopted an adorable new kitten, and you’re already in love with that sweet face, those cute little ears and tiny paws. When your kitten first arrives home with you, remember it can all be a bit overwhelming for them. Take your new furball to a quiet, safe place and show them where their bowls are set up, and where their litter box is. If you adopted your kitten from the Hanna S.P.C.A. they will already be littered trained! Give them lots of love and reassurance, talking to them in a soft, calm voice. Playing is also a great way to socialize your new kitten and form a bond with them early on in your relationship. Socialize Your New Kitten? We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Cat Socialization 101 Back to video Exactly what does that mean, and how do you go about it? Think of it more as forming good associations rather than socialization. You wouldn’t think that there would be much of a method, or even a reason, for socializing kittens. They’re adorable. Everybody loves them. What more do you need to know?

Article content To socialize a kitten, the best way really is to look for the things that you would expect your cat to be comfortable with in their environment in the future, and try to make those things associated with good things… Usually, the best way to do this is with lots and lots of treats. Beyond you or your children playing with the kitten—which is a great way to socialize—what else should you be thinking about? Introducing your kitten to other pets in the home… Cats are naturally territorial creatures, which means that your current cat thinks of your home as their territory. Any new cats that they see in your home are trespassers on their land. Introduce your new kitten to your other pets gradually and one at a time. Keeping your new kitten in a carrier or behind an expandable baby gate is a good way to supervise the first encounter. Smell is the most important sense for cats, so it’s a good idea to transfer some of the smells of your home onto the coat of your new kitten before making the introductions. Mix the scents by stroking first your resident cat, then the kitten, without washing your hands, and vice versa. What about introducing your new kitten to your dog? “Fighting like cats and dogs” is less common than you’d think! Surprisingly, it’s easier to introduce cats to dogs, than cats to cats. If you have a puppy or an especially energetic dog, take them out for a long walk or a run in the park first to mellow them out a bit before meeting your new kitten. When you bring them into the same room together, keep the dog on a leash and keep a door open so the cat can leave if it’s not ready.

Article content Be patient and keep arranging these “meet-ups” where the dog is leashed and the cat can leave when they need to. As long as you never force it or make them stay in the room longer than they’re comfortable with, your new kitty will eventually come around. Kids and kittens… If you have children, they will naturally be very excited about the arrival of a new kitten. Your job is to teach them that your new kitten is not a toy and must be treated carefully. Help your child learn how to recognize when your cat is relaxed and when she is not. Play time must end when the kitten has had enough. It’s also a good idea to warn the children that she may scratch or play-bite. Your kitten and other people… As far as socializing goes, it’s usually easiest for your cat to adapt to new people as opposed to other types of animals, so it’s a good idea to introduce your young kitten to as many people as possible. That way, you’re likely to avoid them developing a fear of strangers in later life. Bottom Line: Regardless of who you’re introducing your new pet to, the key is patience and space. Don’t forget that cats are both predators and prey. So they do have that “flight” response. If your cat wants to flee, let it flee. Giving your furry friend space and freedom to explore their new home and new family on their own terms will give them the confidence and comfort they need to feel safe and happy around you. Check out our website at https://www.hannaspca.com/ for more information about Hunter and the Hanna S.P.C.A.! Please note that this article is intended for informational purposes only. It should not be used as veterinary, medical, or professional advice.

