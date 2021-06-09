





Share this Story: Central Meats deemed unsafe by Fire Chief

Central Meats deemed unsafe by Fire Chief

Article content Town of Hanna CAO Kim Neill informed council at their June 8 meeting that the Central Meats property located at 123 Second Ave West had been deemed unsafe for entry by the Hanna Fire Chief David Mohl. Neill said the property, which is now owned by the Town, was one of three that administration was looking to demolish. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Central Meats deemed unsafe by Fire Chief Back to video Neill said that Cactus Corridor Economic Development Corporation Economic Development Manager Mark Nikota was taking the lead on the project using some of the grant funds received under the Hanna Community Development Project. Neill noted Nikota had created a RFP to get proposals for conducting and completing a hazard material assessment for the three buildings in question, and 14 were received. The project was awarded to Ecoabate Environmental Solutions, who came to Hanna May 31 to June 2, doing evaluations on the building and testing for hazardous materials. Administration added a residential property as well on 206 Fox Lake Trail.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content The report is anticipated to arrive later in the week, and will include a cost estimate for removal and demolition for each property. Neill said the next step would be to establish a funding plan for the demolition process. Oxygen levels low at CN Reservoir Neill informed council that Fish and Wildlife Officer Levi Neufeld had informed administration that the chances of stocking the CN Reservoir looked low.

Neufeld, who forwarded information to Alberta Fisheries Biologists about the reservoir, noted that the oxygen levels, when tested, were extremely low. He noted that the biologists would be returning to the area mid-June and he hoped to show them the reservoir and talk about the potential of stocking it then. Ball diamond updates Director of Community Services Gwen Snell noted that Larry Golby inspected the ball diamonds and completed a formal report after meeting with staff and representatives of the Hanna Minor Ball Association. Golby informed the group that the best plan would be to upgrade one diamond at a time, commending the Hanna staff for their upkeep on the diamonds as he said they were in good shape overall. Spray Park PlayQuest will be in Hanna the week of June 11 to complete the rubberized surface of the spray park. Snell noted they would be completing the commissioning of the spay park including a training day for the Parks crew on June 10.

Snell noted the irrigation lines for the grass areas surrounding the park had been completed and they were hopeful that the grass seeding would catch.

Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content She said a soft opening was planned for the spray park before July 1. Canada Day Snell informed council that the Canada Day fireworks would take place June 30, with a bike parade at Fox Lake on the same day at 6:30 p.m., with prizes available for the top three bikes. Snell noted that overall the celebrations would look different than previous years, with a flag raising ceremony at 12:30 p.m. by the pool, the annual Canada Gay Golf Tournament, the local museum hosting tours and Chris LeBlanc on stage at the Community Centre from 1 to 4 pm. for music. The Pool will be open from 1 to 9 p.m., with family games from 4 to 7 p.m. she added.

Share this article in your social network







Latest National Stories Advertisement Story continues below This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

News Near Hanna