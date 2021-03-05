Columnist bids Delia goodbye
Lessons for some of our Seniors on our digital devices are continuing at
the Delia Drop In Centre on a limited basis, following Covid restricted
guidelines closely. Only a few clients and instructors ae allowed at one
time but these lessons are a blessing as we learn to use our devices to
their full potential, proving you really can teach an old dog new tricks!
Many thanks for our Government Grant and the patient instructors for this
opportunity.
We are missing our good friend, Eleanor Fair, at the Drop In these days.
Eleanor has moved to her lovely new home in Camrose, where she will be
able to be near her family. We are happy for Eleanor but we are going to be
lost without her good humour, kindness and wisdom at the Centre .Eleanor
has been a stalwart in our community for years and her presence will be
very much missed.
It is Saturday night in Delia and the streets in the Village are empty.
Not a car or a pedestrian in sight, and of course every business is closed
for the weekend. Does anyone else remember when Saturday night was the big
night in town? This was years ago in the era of the Family Farm. Everyone
came to town on Saturday night. Every business stayed open late, this was
when the farmers came to do their shopping. The women .shopped for
groceries, the men had a game of pool or visited the local pub, everybody
got to visit with friends and neighbors, the streets were lined with cars,
it was a good time. But the best time was for the kids. because they got to
visit the restaurant at the end of Main street for the treat of an ice
cream cone. Remember, this was a time before most farms had power or
refridgeration.- Ice cream cones were a big deal for a kid!. All the fancy
feasts in the world will never taste as good as that five cent ice cream
cone at Charlies restaurant on a Saturday night in Chinook!.
This will be my last column. I have sold my home and will be leaving this
place I love-, reluctantly,-but it is time. Samantha Nelson will be writing
the column for Delia now. Please help Sam by sending her your news and news
of any events.in town. Samantha’s email is samantha.nelson@plrd.ab.ca. Sam
will be great at writing this column, please give her your support.
Goodbye Delia-thanks for the memories!.