Council approved a request from Cheryl Stevenson regarding the Community Poppy Project to install a 20 foot by two foot by 10 foot metal sculpture to honour war veterans in Legion Park at their July 11 meeting.

The sculpture would be placed on Town owned property between the Legion and the Special Areas building and will require the fence to be pushed back.

Council approves sculpture

In two separate motions council both approved the project with a maximum cost to the Town of $10,000, and the reduction of the Legion rent of the back end of the property as they would be loosing some of their parking area for their handicapped members for the project

CAO Kim Neill said in 2018 Stevenson had posted a picture of a similar structure noting she thought it would be nice to have in the community. Response to the post on Facebook was positive, and donations began to come in, with Stevenson taking the initiative to proceed with the project, contacting Sean Olmstead of Metal Workz to see if he could design and construct a similar structure.

Formal and informal fundraising took place, with the Hanna Legion originally managing the funds until they felt it was negatively impacting their own donations, at which point the Town took over the funds, which amounted to approximately $14,200.

The design of the project was presented in spring 2021 to representatives of the Legion and Town of Hanna, changed as more funding became available.

Special Areas did not want the project encroaching on their adjacent green space, however committed to in kind support including an 8” bit and extension to dig piles, 10 sonatubes, a welder for rebar and piles, a small picker truck and electrician, trenching and wiring for lighting the sculpture.