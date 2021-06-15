Council backs High River proposal

Article content

Hanna Town Council elected to endorse the Town of High Rivers proposed Alberta Coal Restriction Policy that they will be forwarding to the Minister of Energy.

CAO Kim Neill noted that the Province of Alberta was considering allowing coal leases/permits in certain areas of the eastern slopes of the Rockies that earned considerable negative feedback from Alberta residents and municipalities, especially those close to the Rockies.

Several municipalities have written to the Town citing the importance of the eastern slopes on water resources like the Red Deer River which receives its water from the Eastern Slopes and supplies drinking water to numerous water systems, including the one used in Hanna.

Neill noted while the province has backed off and established a Coal Policy Committee that is expected to provide advice and recommendations to the Minister of Energy by Nov. 15, the Town of High River has created their own proposed policy that they are forwarding to the province for consideration.