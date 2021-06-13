Council clears Olsen of bullying allegations

He went on to say the screenshots were disjointed and difficult to follow in terms of whom commented what on which post. Additionally, he noted, several pages appeared to be duplicates and/or the comments were duplicated.

Neill went on to note that he had reviewed the package administratively and that it was his opinion that based on the evidence supplied Olsen had not broken the code of conduct.

CAO Kim Neill noted that while Ashley also pointed to bullying from other members of the community, the Bullying Bylaw he was citing was the purview of the RCMP, and council could not direct them to charge or investigate anyone.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Olsen was named in a letter from Corey Ashley, which featured pages of screenshot conversations from Hanna Rant and Raves Facebook page, which claimed Olsen broke Town councils code of conduct.

Hanna council unanimously cleared Councillor Kyle Olsen of bullying allegations at their June 8 regular meeting.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Most of the pages, he noted, had no comments made by, or to Councillor Olsen.

“At the end of the day we are dealing with Councillor Olsen’s code of conduct,” Neill said.

“I did not see anything in the material supplied that made me feel he had violated the code of conduct in any manner,” he added.

Councillor Connie Deadlock said she agreed with Neill “100%”

“I didn’t see any bullying in the information provided,” she said.

“I didn’t see many comments that Mr. Ashley had made himself, so I wasn’t sure of the context that mot of the comments were even coming from,” Deadlock added.

Neill noted it was a difficult situation when comments were posted on a Rant and Rave page.

“Unfortunately it sometimes gets negative,” he said.

“It frustrates a number of people because it doesn’t provide a true reflection of the community,” he added.

He noted that when businesses or the community overall are attacked on a page it can get heated.

“That’s one of the downfalls of Facebook and one of the extreme downfalls of a rant and rave page.”

“It’s generally not a good thing for a community,” he said.

Mayor Chris Warwick said he had the opportunity to look at the documents and that while he was aware there is bullying that takes place on social media, he didn’t see “any evidence of that in the case of our code of conduct regarding Councillor Olsen.”

“It’s a sad thing that people sit in front of their keyboards and they whale away without any ramifications.”

“Nine times out of ten I don’t think that person would say that to your face,” he observed.

“Just do like me and delete your account and then you don’t have to worry about it,” he added with a laugh.

No other councillors spoke on the issue and they unanimously voted in favour of clearing Olsen of the allegations.