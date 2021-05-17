Council gives first reading to rezone land
Council gave first reading to amend their Land Use Bylaw at their May 11 meeting.
Administration informed council it had made an application to amend their Land Use Bylaw to redesignate portions of Plan 0511341 and 7810701 known by many as the “Westlands” from Highway Commercial to Industrial.
The property, which formerly had a KFC and a gas station, is located along Highway 9.
Administration recommended giving first reading to the bylaw, which would then trigger a two-week notice to inform the public of the June 8 public hearing regarding the issue.
CAO Kim Neill noted that the hearing would allow residents to voice their opinions, positive or negative, at that time.
Additionally he noted residents in the immediate vicinity would be notified of the application for amendment and the public hearing date and the opportunity to present their comments on the request for amendment.
Neill said under the current zoning the GFL Environmental industrial business of fertilizer blending was not permitted, which was why the zoning would need to change to industrial.
Council gave first reading to the bylaw, allowing for a public hearing at their June 8 meeting at 7 p.m.
Council went on to give first reading to amend their Municipal Development Plan, for the same project.
Neill noted that aside from the requirement to amend the Land Use Bylaw there was also a requirement to amend the Town of Hanna Municipal Development Plan, which currently identified the area as Highway Commercial. The amendment would change the wording to Highway Commercial/Industrial.
Neill added the change would only impact the properties at 708 to 708D on Highway 9.
He noted that like the Land Use Bylaw the first reading for the bylaw was necessary so that they could give the public two-weeks notice of a public hearing on June 8 regarding the issue, to allow residents to voice their opinions on the project.
Council gave first reading to the bylaw, allowing a public hearing to be held at their June 8 meeting following their first public hearing at 7 p.m.