Craigmyle Historical Society launches website

There is exciting news from the Craigmyle Historic Society! The CHS has launched its own website. You can visit this interesting site at www.craigmylehistoricsociety.ca . Check out the historic timeline for the Craigmyle church from 1909; click on the link to peruse the digital version of the 1970 Delia Craigmyle Saga; check on upcoming events and enjoy the photo gallery. This site is just in the budding stage but will continue to grow and bloom with the help from you, good readers. Folk are asked to contact Marlene Bannister at 403-665-2489 or email the CHS through the contact information on the website. Marlene is asking for pictures of events in Craigmyle from any era; anecdotal stories or any other information relating to Craigmyle. Check out this website regularly for updates and new items. Also, don’t forget to log onto the Craigmyle Face book page for regular updates and tidbits of information.

The Craigmyle Historic Society held their annual meeting virtually on May 11. Business revolved around the launch of the CHS website; the request to Canada Revenue Agency to broaden the mandate of the CHS and the election of officers for the upcoming year. It was moved and unanimously approved that the current officers remain in place for the upcoming year: Chairperson – Janice Hoover; Vice-chair – Bev Bergman; Treasurer – Linda Norlie; Secretary – Susan Rees; Directors Erik Bjorn, Donna Johnson and John Rew. The next meeting is scheduled for June 15 at 7:00 p.m. Whether it is virtual or in person is yet to be announced. Any interested persons are encouraged to take part in this meeting or call one of the above if you have any questions regarding this local organization.

I have been enjoying perusing older editions of the Hanna Herald online. The first edition was published on December 24 in 1912. As Craigmyle news is very scarce at this time, I thought I might share some tidbits from these early editions in my columns. Tidbits for today are from the December 24, 1912 edition.

“With a population of 800, Hanna now ranks among the foremost towns in Alberta and is undoubtedly the youngest, being only five months old.”

The paper then goes on to describe the first settlers arriving in the area in 1907, setting up an office four miles north of the current town site, from which they operated their cattle business. In 1907 homesteaders began to arrive and set up shacks on their land. There was no rail in the area at this time and initially freight had to be hauled from Stettler, a distance of 75-90 miles and later from Castor which was 50-60 miles distant. The nearest store and post office was located in the Hand Hills, a 25 mile trip one way.