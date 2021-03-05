Craigmyle resident celebrates 96th birthday

Growing older sometimes has its perks as Craigmyle’s Mabel Burrows recently found out on the occasion of her 96 th birthday. Prior to her birthday, Mabel was thrilled to have her driver’s license renewed for another two years. The day of her birthday, February 22, Mabel’s face book page lit up with dozens upon dozens of good wishes for her. Two days before her actual birthday Mabel’s family descended upon her to recognize her special day. Fortunately it was a warm winter day and the gathering could take place outdoors on the Burrows farm with everyone respecting the social distancing protocol. Present to help her celebrate were: son Gordon and friend Cathy from Craigmyle and Scapa respectively; son Dennis and wife Patty from Drumheller; granddaughter and husband, Crystal and Shane Tyson and two of their children, Kolby and Kenzie, from Camrose; and grandson Trevor and wife Danielle Burrows with one of their children, Brayden as well as Brayden’s girlfriend all from Rumsey. The assembled group enjoyed birthday cake and a wonderful family visit. To quote Mabel, “Almost the whole darn works were there!”

Article content

Even Art and I are reaping one of the rare benefits attached to growing older as, barring nothing unexpected, we have the dates booked for our Covid vaccination. I hope this means the end is in sight for our complete isolation and we will, before too long, feel comfortable inviting friends and family into our home.

The Craigmyle Historic Society held their first meeting of 2021 on February 25, with members attending the meeting virtually from their homes. Correspondence included the treasurer reporting that the funds from the Casino efforts had been received and a letter from the CFEP stating that the final reporting from the siding grant had been approved. Member Marlene Bannister gave a report on her investigation into the best options to create a website for the CHS. Chair Janice Hoover reported that she was currently working on the final accounting for the technology grant. Also a reminder to any interested persons that the “Connecting Seniors with Technology” program is in effect until the end of March. Anyone wanting help with their device(s) needs to contact Michelle Haag at the Hanna Learning Center by phone (854-2099) or by email (michelle.haag@hannalearning.com) and she will be happy to help you resolve your issues.

The Janice Hoover auction sale is scheduled for April 17 and the CHS will be managing the concession for this event. The CHS will be looking for volunteers to work at the concession and/or make pies. Good readers if any of you think you might be available that day please contact Donna (665-2497), Linda (665-2427) or Bev (665-2492) and let them know how you would be able to contribute. They will put your name on a list and you will be contacted closer to the auction sale date with more details.