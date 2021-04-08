Culverts make a break for it

Article content

True to the old adage, March came in like a lamb and went out like a lion. A fierce blizzard blew in on Monday. Blowing snow caused white-out conditions with zero visibility at times, combined with frigid temperatures and gale force winds.

I would imagine most people are now searching for a few things that weren’t nailed down, thanks to the strong winds. Alberta Transportation had placed a number of large culverts beside highway 855 about eight miles north of Endiang for the bridge replacement there, but the winds sent a couple of them rolling across the fields to end up in the Ideal Valley Creek. Alberta Transportation has since retrieved and secured them.

Congratulations to Endiang’s Grace Curry on her recent University of Calgary graduation in Engineering. Due to Covid-19 restrictions the ceremonies had to be conducted via Zoom. Grace is the daughter of Jean Pattinson and Clayton Curry. Best wishes to Grace on her future endeavours and congrats on this wonderful achievement.