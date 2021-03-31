Deadlock likely not running for council

Councillor Connie Deadlock is thinking of hanging up her title.

“I am probably not running again,” she said of being on Town Council.

While she said her overall experience was very enjoyable, she said it was tough at times.

“ I didn’t feel I could accomplish all things for everyone. Not that anyone should feel they can do that,” she noted.

“I love the economic development and want to help our community blossom in any way I can,” she said, however the government red tape ties up things.

“The toughest part was for sure being patient, as everything takes so much time.”

While Deadlock isn’t likely to run again, she said that anyone thinking of running should educate themselves on what Municipal Government is about, how it works and “go in with an open mind and a strong back.”

“You have to listen to others, even if you don’t agree,” she observed.

“You can always take something from what they are saying and feeling.”

She also recommended future councilors take heart that decisions are made by the majority, so they are not alone.

“I am glad I did my duty,” Deadlock said.